A Burlington man was sentenced for gun and drug charges.

Robert Gantz, 39, will serve 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in relation to his drug trafficking activities. According to court documents, Gantz was identified as a source of methamphetamine in southeast Iowa. Officers purchased

methamphetamine from Gantz. In a search of a vehicle occupied by Gantz, officers found a handgun with an obliterated serial number, two loaded magazines, methamphetamine, marijuana and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

At the time of the arrest, Gantz admitted to being involved in the distribution of

methamphetamine, and he was under supervision for a prior state drug conviction. After completing his imprisonment, Gantz will be required to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Southeast Narcotics Task Force and Burlington Police Department and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all

levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun

violence and to make neighborhoods safer. In May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on the core principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.