A Burlington man has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender.

Carlos Bhaiman Wesley, 28, was sentenced to 21 months of imprisonment for failing to update his sex offender registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). After released from prison, Wesley will serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Wesley was required to register as a sex offender and

comply with SORNA because of a 2013 Wisconsin conviction for third-degree sexual assault.

Wesley left the state without notifying authorities and moved to Burlington and did not register as a sex offender in the State of Iowa and did not register his out-of-state move with the Wisconsin sex offender registry, in violation of SORNA. The U.S. Marshals Service and the West Burlington Police Department investigated the case.