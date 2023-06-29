A Burlington man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing June 23, Kourtney Melvin

Connors, 35, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of methamphetamine through an investigation that began in 2019. During the course of the investigation, Connors was identified as a supplier of large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in the Burlington and Quad Cities areas. Connors was held accountable for more than 4,500 grams of ice methamphetamine, almost 500 grams of heroin and 40 grams of fentanyl.

Connors’s sentence was ordered to be served consecutively with any sentence of imprisonment

imposed in relation to a criminal case in Wisconsin. After completing his term, Connors will be required to serve five years of supervised release. The case was investigated by the Burlington Police Department, Davenport Police Department and Bettendorf Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer. In 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these principles: