Davenport Police ask help from the public to identify a porch-package thief in relation to multiple thefts of packages from front porches.

(photos courtesy of Davenport Police)

He last was seen in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, and was seen Friday, Nov. 25, in the 4400 block of Spring Street, police say in a news release.

If you have information, email dpdidentify@davenportiowa.com.