Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police were on the scene at the end of a chase about 12:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew saw an ambulance, with its emergency lights running, leave the scene. Meanwhile, police brought a K9 dog to a vehicle that officers investigated.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone has been arrested. We will keep in touch with law enforcement to provide details as soon as they become available.

