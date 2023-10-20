A Chicago man faces felony charges after Dixon Police allege he used a skimming device for identity theft, a news release says.

Ionut Boboc (Dixon Police)

On Wednesday, Dixon Police were contacted by a local bank that reported a skimming device was located on the ATM in the drive thru. A skimming device was installed on an ATM or other points of sale to record cardholders’ PINs and card information.

These devices allow criminals to use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts.

Detectives began an investigation and were able to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to establish a pattern by the individuals placing the skimming devices. Detectives also obtained video surveillance of the individual that placed the device, police allege in the release.

Several members of the Dixon Police Department conducted surveillance on the ATM for several hours. Detectives saw a man who matched the description from the video as he was walking to the ATM. Detectives made contact with him and took him into custody.

The man initially provided false identification and was later identified as Ionut Giuliano Boboc of Chicago, police allege. Boboc was charged with two felony counts of identity theft.

Boboc was taken to Lee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release says.

Police remind residents to check their bank account activity on a regular basis and report any fraudulent activity to the bank and the police department.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the subjects or has information to contact Dixon Police at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.