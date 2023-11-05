A 26-year-old Chicago man remained in custody after Davenport Police allege he rammed two squad cars with a Ford Expedition during an incident on Saturday.

Darrius Ringo faces two felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and two felony charges of interference with official acts, along with serious misdemeanor charges of OWI – first offense and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records show.

Darrius Ringo (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 7100 block of Hillandale Road for a report of a disturbance, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Ringo was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition when officers arrived on the scene, and that he “used his vehicle as a dangerous weapon in an attempt to flee the scene.”

Officers allege Ringo “tried to push past two separate squad cars that had blocked his path of escape by driving into them. This action resulted in damage to both squad cars,” affidavits show. “Estimated cost in damages is between $1,500-$10,000.”

Ringo was driving in the parking lot area of an apartment complex, affidavits show. Police allege he had “red, bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol emanating from his person.” Police say he had an open container in the SUV.

In his pants pocket, Ringo had a small plastic bag that contained 2.75 grams total package weight of marijuana, officers allege. It was purchased from an Illinois dispensary, police say in affidavits.

Ringo, who was being held Sunday on a $22,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 14 in Scott County Court.