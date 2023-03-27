A 31-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Sunday after police allege she gave alcohol to a juvenile who then was hospitalized with a high blood-alcohol concentration.

Darshayla Huge faces a felony charge of child endangerment – bodily injury, court records show.

Darshayla Huge (Scott County Jail)

Davenport Police responded to the area of the 3700 block of West Locust Street late Saturday after a report of a disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

Huge is alleged to have knowingly provided alcohol “in excessive amounts” to a minor child, causing substantial risk of injury, police allege in the affidavit. The minor was hospitalized with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .305, the affidavit shows.

Huge was being held Sunday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing April 5 in Scott County Court.

