The Eldridge Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Tasty Café Restaurant in Eldridge.

The event is designed with residents in mind for people to ask questions, voice concerns or simply have some great conversation while getting to know the officers in their community, a news release says.

“The Coffee with a Cop Event has proven to be successful and popular with citizens and community members in the past,” said Chief Joseph Sisler. “We hope to continue to host these types of events often. The goal of the program is to get to know the people in our community better, and to allow for an opportunity for them to meet us.”