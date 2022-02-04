The Galesburg Police Department has announced it will conduct special patrols throughout Super Bowl weekend to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts.

“At parties throughout the country, friends will gather to cheer on their favorite team and raise a glass or two,” said Galesburg Police Lt. Cromien. “We urge our residents and visitors to enjoy Super Bowl parties responsibly and remind them that we’ll be out in force to help ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

The campaign will run from Feb. 11-14.

Police encourage party goers to designate a sober driver. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, ask a sober friend or family member to pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off, police say.

Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re a designated driver, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.

The Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.