A 46-year-old Clinton County Supervisor faces a charge of OWI-first offense – a serious misdemeanor – after he was stopped for speeding on Saturday, court records show.

According to arrest affidavits, police pulled Dan Srp over shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday for speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of Highway 67 and North Washington Boulevard, Camanche.

Daniel Srp (Clinton County Jail)

Srp said he was leaving a Halloween party in Clinton, police allege in affidavits. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he said he had about five or six drinks, which included beer and a shot of whiskey, police say in affidavits.

He was leaving Ray’s Time Out bar before the traffic stop, police allege.

Srp is set for arraignment on Nov. 21 in Clinton County Court.

According to court documents, because of a conflict of interest, the Clinton County Attorney’s Office will not prosecute Srp. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham-Haan or an assistant will prosecute the case.

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors adopts the yearly county budget, raises county revenue through levied taxes, approves licenses and zoning, appoints members to various boards and commission, sets county policy and administers various county programs, according to its website.