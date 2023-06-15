A 46-year-old Clinton man faces multiple felony charges after police allege in 2022 and 2023 he solicited minors with material goods, then sexually abused them.

Daniel Jones (Scott County Jail)

Daniel C. Jones faces four charges of drug distribution to a person under 18, three charges of second-degree sexual abuse, two charges of extortion, one charge of pandering of a minor for prostitution, a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a charge of enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose, and two charges of prostitution, court records show.

Police allege Jones unlawfully communicated via SnapChat and in person with offers of nicotine vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, a cell phone, rides and money “as enticements for the victim to be alone with him” at which time he sexually abused a 13-year-old.

Police allege Jones unlawfully distributed marijuana to a juvenile on Dec. 26, 2022: “Security video footage from the victim’s residence shows a dark-colored SUV, consistent with a black GMC Yukon the defendant is known to drive, driving slowly by the victim’s residence a number of times on/about 12/26/2022 at approximately 2311 hrs.,” affidavits show.

The victim’s parents located the marijuana shortly after the delivery and contacted the Bettendorf Police Department on/about Dec. 27, 2022 to turn the drugs over to officers. The victim was 14, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Jones sexually abused a 13-year-old at a Davenport residence after he claimed he wanted to give the victim a tour, affidavits say. During the incident, police allege, the victim told Jones, “No,” and asked him to stop but he did not, saying, “Come on,” “It will be fine” and “No one will know.”

Police allege Jones unlawfully distributed marijuana and drug paraphernalia to a 16-year-old in exchange for nude photographs on a weekly basis. Shortly after one delivery of the drugs/paraphernalia from Jones, the 16-year-old was stopped by Bettendorf Police and marijuana and paraphernalia were seized on or about Feb. 20, 2023.

Police allege at least one incident occurred in the back seat of Jones’ car while he was in the parking lot of a Bettendorf McDonald’s with a 13-year-old victim in 2022. The victim told him “No” and asked him to stop, but he did not, court records say.

Police allege Jones solicited nude photographs of a juvenile and threatened the victim’s family if the victim did not comply. In late 2022, at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf, police allege Jones showed a black handgun to the juvenile victim, according to affidavits. This caused the victim to be fearful for the safety of the victim and the victim’s family.

Police allege that in April 2023, Jones offered a 16-year-old the HBO documentary on the (Moonlite) BunnyRanch (a brothel in Nevada) and discussed the number of people the juvenile victim would have to sleep with to make the kind of money the victim wanted, affidavits show. Jones said the juvenile victim was attractive enough to “make big money.”

Police allege Jones offered to purchase sexual “services” from a juvenile victim in 2023, and paid the victim $300., court records say. Text messages show Jones offered the victim material items and services, such as money, nicotine vapes, help with rent, an iPhone, an iWatch, and hair extensions.

Police allege that in January of 2023, Jones arranged to meet a victim in a vacant Bettendorf apartment, affidavits say. He provided the victim money and marijuana as payment and offered material items for additional “services,” affidavits show.

Court records show seven victims were involved, and that no-contact orders have been requested.

Jones was being held Thursday on $150,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing June 19 in Scott County Court.