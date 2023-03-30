A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, March 28 to 27 years in federal prison for production of child pornography and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Craig Geerts, 49, sexually abused a child and recorded the abuse. Geerts also surreptitiously recorded that child, and two other children, naked, in the bathroom, according to a Thursday Justice Department release. As a part of the investigation, officers also located videos of Geerts sexually assaulting an incapacitated adult, who he admitted to drugging.

Timothy Geerts (Clinton Police Department)

Geerts was previously convicted in state court of sexually assaulting one of the child victims. Geerts also possessed three firearms. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a drug user.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Geerts will be required to serve five years of

supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Geerts will also be required to register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clinton Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.