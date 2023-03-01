A Clinton man was sentenced to federal prison for multiple drug charges.

Jovan Fedrick, 38, was sentenced February 28 to 178 months following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents:

Fedrick was identified as part of a large-scale methamphetamine drug trafficking organization operating in California, Iowa, and Illinois. Fedrick and a co-defendant traveled to California to have large quantities of ice methamphetamine transported to Chicago. As part of the investigation, agents seized more than 15 pounds of ice methamphetamine and conducted a half-pound purchase of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his residence in Clinton. United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa

Following his prison term, Fedrick will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Previously, co-defendant Brent White, 52, of Chicago, was sentenced December 2021 to

135 months in prison. Co-defendant Michaelene Rojas, 50, of Hemet, California, who, according to court documents, served as a source of supply for the methamphetamine, was sentenced January 2022 to 135 months in prison.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and

the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.