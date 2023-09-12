A 41-year-old Clinton man faces two counts of third-degree sex abuse after police allege he sexually assaulted a person legally unable to give consent, court records show.

Court records say Douglas Wing is set to appear for two hearings later this week.

Douglas Wing (Clinton County Jail)

On Aug. 29, a Clinton Police Officer responded to MercyOne ER for a report of a sexual assault, arrest affidavits say.

A person who lives at a group home claimed they were twice sexually assaulted by Wing, police allege in affidavits.

“Wing is an MTA (Municipal Transit Administration) para transit bus driver and has known (the victim) for over a year,” police allege in affidavits. “MTA buses do have video and audio recordings which are on while the vehicle is running.” Video shows Wing telling (the victim) that the victim must not tell anyone of their relationship, affidavits show.

Wing, who was arrested Sept. 5, is scheduled for a bond-review hearing Thursday and a preliminary hearing Friday in Clinton County Court. He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Clinton County Jail.