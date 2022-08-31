On Wednesday, after an 18-month investigation, Clinton Police have arrested Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, in relation to a homicide in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue, Clinton.

Lewis Vaughn Sr. faces a charge of murder, first degree – premeditation, a Class A felony; and Jessica Vaughn faces a charge of abuse of corpse – hide or bury to hide a crime, a Class D felony, according to a news release.

A Class A felony carries a penalty of life in prison. A Class D felony carries a sentence of up to five years and a fine.

No other information was available late Wednesday.

These agencies assisted the Clinton Police Department in the investigation: Clinton County Communication, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Beaumont Texas Police Department, Orange Texas Police Department, Jefferson County Texas Sheriff’s Office, New Iberia Louisiana Police Department, Iberia Parish Louisiana Police Department, Clinton County Landfill, Rittmer Inc;., Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office