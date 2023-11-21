The second of two Clinton residents accused of dumping a body after a fatal shooting has been sentenced to probation.

Jessica Vaughn, 36, appeared Nov. 15 with her attorney in Clinton County Court. She pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a corpse, and was sentenced to prison for a period not to exceed five years. But the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation, pending good behavior for a two years “unless sooner released by the Court upon recommendation by the probation officer,” court records say.

Jessica Vaughn (L) and Lewis Vaughn Sr. (Clinton Police Department)

According to probation conditions, she must maintain employment, “and abide by any other conditions set by the probation officer,” according to the sentencing order.

Jessica Vaughn’s husband, Lewis Vaughn Sr., 45, was sentenced Aug. 10, according to Clinton County Court documents. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years; pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a corpse, and was sentenced to a period of no more than five years; and pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 25 years. The sentences will run consecutively, or one after the other, court documents say.

Court documents say he will receive credit for time served in Clinton County Jail for the case.

The incident in 2021

On Feb. 24, 2021, Clinton Police were dispatched to an apartment on the 800 block of Gateway Avenue for a welfare check after the property manager received a note that said a shooting had occurred and not to notify the police, arrest affidavits say.

The property manager knew who lived there. Officers tried to contact that person but had no response, and then obtained a search warrant, affidavits say.

In the apartment, affidavits say, officers found a “violent crime scene” with a 9mm shell casing. An investigation revealed that Khalil Pugh was with Lewis Vaughn Sr. on Feb. 23, 2021, prior to traveling to the apartment.

Investigators located Pugh’s vehicle outside the apartment on Feb. 24. His cell phone was inside the vehicle. Friends and family members had not heard from him since Feb. 23, 2021, and he had not reported to work since Feb. 23, 2021, affidavits say.

Affidavits say there was no financial activity related to Pugh since Feb. 23, 2021.

During a neighborhood canvass of the area, neighbors reported three people were at the apartment, where they heard sounds of a fight and gunfire. After the disturbance and gun shots, neighbors reported seeing the truck of the maintenance man – Lewis Vaughn Sr. – backed into the apartment parking lot, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, phone records indicate that Lewis Vaughn Sr. left the area and traveled to the area of the 700 block of South 32nd Street, Clinton, where he knew some of the residents.

During an interview with the residents, it was discovered that Lewis Vaughn Sr. had reached out about having a dead animal that he needed to dispose of in a Dumpster. He arrived at the residence in his truck. Residents then reported seeing him leave and stop at the commercial Dumpster at the entrance of the property, according to affidavits.