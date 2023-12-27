A Colona man is being held in the Henry County Jail after deputies say he displayed a pistol during a security screening today, according to a post on the Henry County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

The man entered the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge on December 27 at about 8:18 a.m. and displayed a pistol during the security screening process. He showed signs of emotional distress and at first he ignored the verbal commands from deputies. The Henry County Courthouse was put on lockdown while the man was contained and de-escalation efforts were established. Shortly afterwards, the man complied with deputies and was taken into custody without further incident. A pistol was recovered from the scene.

James Demink (Henry County Sheriffs Office)

The man has been identified as James M. Demink, 61 of Colona. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony. He will be held at the Henry County Jail pending an initial court appearance.