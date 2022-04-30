UPDATE: (April 30, 2022 – 1:21 p.m.) The Knox County Sheriff’s Department has announced in a news release the name of the deputy killed in the line of duty. The victim deputy is Nicholas D. Weist, age 34. Deputy Weist began his career with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department May 22, 2018 as a road deputy.

A community mourns the loss of a deputy killed in the line of duty, as the car of a slain Knox County officer is on display outside the Knox County Law Enforcement Center for those wishing to pay their respects.

Mourners pay their respects at the car of slain Knox County deputy outside the Knox County Law Enforcement Center (photo: Eric Olsen)

According to a news release, a Knox County deputy was setting up spike strips April 29 in Henry County, when he was struck by the vehicle of a suspect from an incident involving a gun at a gas station in Galesburg. Galesburg Officers apprehended the suspect, identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, IL, after a brief foot pursuit.

Daylon K. Richardson (photo: Illinois State Police)

“We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers,” police said in the release. “The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

The Galesburg City Hall, located at 55 West Tompkins Street, Galesburg, has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the KCSO with food, flowers, or gifts.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 2 is investigating the officer-involved death of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The victim’s name has not yet been released.