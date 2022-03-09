Harli Quinn, also known as Cory Gregory, is an author.

Quinn appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, where a judge said a 45-year sentence remains in place for her role in the 2005 slaying of 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds. (For more about the court session, visit here.)

The self-published paperback “Cigarette Daydreams” is available on Amazon.

Harli Quinn, formerly known as Cory Gregory (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

The book, available since January, has a description on its back cover: “Chaotic is a jaded artist. He chain smokes his way through life, grasping every opportunity as they come. When one morally questionable decision turns his world inside out, he is thrust into a journey of death, love, and self discovery. Cigarette Daydreams is about a man’s travels through the occult world. Will he manifest his dreams into reality, or will there only be nightmares lurking in the abyss?”

The back of “Cigarette Daydreams” (photo by Brian Weckerly.)

The writer’s biography on the back of the book says “H. R. Quinn is a transwoman who’s (sic) spent half of her adult life in prison. Despite her circumstances, she writes stories to free her mind with worlds of excitement and adventure. She resides somewhere in the Illinois Department of Corrections, under her legal name, Cory Gregory.”

To see the Amazon listing, visit here.