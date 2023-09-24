Register here to secure your spot at the ninth annual CornCon Cybersecurity Conference & Kids’ Hacker/STEM Camp Oct. 5-7 at the RiverCenter in Davenport. Industry leaders, educators, students, and families will converge to explore the world of cybersecurity and its critical importance in today’s interconnected society.

This year’s CornCon event will shed light on why cybersecurity is crucial to companies and society at large and why awareness and preparedness are everyone’s responsibility, from CEOs to parents and teachers, a news release says.

The conference kicks off with the CISO Summit, where 40 Chief Information Security Officers and security leaders from across the United States will convene at the EICC Urban Campus in Davenport.

On Oct. 6 and 7, the RiverCenter in Davenport will host over 500 cybersecurity professionals. More than 50 world-class experts will share their knowledge on a wide range of cybersecurity topics, with this year’s theme “The Rise of A.I.”

Attendees can explore the latest innovations at the vendor expo, engage in hands-on experiences in the hacker villages, and build lasting connections at after-hours networking events.

Scholarships are available upon request to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

CornCon is an annual cybersecurity conference and educational event that brings together industry professionals, educators, students, and families to promote cybersecurity awareness and knowledge. The event features a range of activities, including expert presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, to empower individuals with the tools and insights needed to navigate the digital world securely.

Docent, a registered 501(c)(3) educational charity, organizes CornCon with the mission of advancing cybersecurity education and fostering a safer digital society.

The conference includes a High School Cybersecurity Career Day, hosted by the Docent Institute, with 150 high school students and teachers in attendance. Students will gain insights into various cybersecurity career options, participate in a cybersecurity competition, and interact with a diverse panel of cybersecurity professionals who will share their career journeys.