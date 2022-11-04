Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

If Davis is convicted, according to a Friday, Nov. 4, news release, the federal charges require a sentence of a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

Cordero Davis (photo: Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Davis had been in custody in Jo Daviess County since his arrest June 28 on charges of possession of methamphetamine of more than 900 grams (Class X felony,) possession with intent to deliver heroin (15 but less than 100 grams (Class X felony,) and possession of cannabis – 500 but less than 2,000 grams (Class 3 felony.) His arrest was the result of a traffic stop by a Jo Daviess County deputy, the release says.

Davis was transported by sheriff’s deputies to the federal courthouse in Rockford, where he was transferred to the U. S. Marshals Service. As a result of the federal charges, Davis’s state charges in Jo Daviess County were dismissed, the release says.

According to the release, Davis also has outstanding extraditable warrants from two other jurisdictions.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the case. The U. S. Attorney’s Office (Northern District – Illinois) the DEA, and the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office provided assistance.