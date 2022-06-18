A 58-year-old Pleasant Valley man – the second arrested on similar charges in this case – is behind bars to face charges including tampering with a witness.

Michael Cruzen, who was arrested Friday on a warrant, faces felony charges of suborning perjury and conspiring to commit a non-forcible felony; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of conspiring to commit an aggravated misdemeanor and tampering with a witness or juror, court documents say.

Whoever “procures” another to commit perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury.

Cruzen unlawfully offered $5,000 for a victim to lie to prosecutors in her testimony during an upcoming criminal court hearing involving him, arrest affidavits say.

He conspired with his co-defendant to offer money and goods to the victim of an upcoming criminal court hearing involving Cruzen and the victim. “The offers were for the victim to lie to prosecutors about her testimony,” affidavits say.

Cruzen conspired with his co-defendant to offer money and goods for the victim to not cooperate with the upcoming criminal court hearing involving him and the victim. “The offers were for $5,000 and a new mattress,” affidavits say.

The first arrest

Earlier, John Wheatley – a 59-year-old Moline man who owns a Quad-City mattress company – also was arrested to face multiple charges including tampering with a juror after he was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

John Wheatley (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

John Wheatley is the owner/operator of L&W Bedding, with businesses in Moline and Bettendorf, according to the company’s website. He faces felony charges of suborning perjury and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; four aggravated misdemeanor counts of tampering with a witness or juror; and a charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to arrest affidavits and the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office, from May 10 to May 12, Wheatley offered $5,000 in cash and material items to a victim for her to lie to prosecutors at a trial in which the victim and his co-defendant, Cruzen, were involved.

Wheatley’s co-defendant is Cruzen, according to the Scott County State’s Attorney’s office.

Wheatley offered “goods and money” for the victim to not come to court to testify in an upcoming trial involving Cruzen, arrest affidavits say. Wheatley told the victim to “come in and pick up a mattress, as he (Cruzen) is paying for it.” Wheatley said he was acting on Cruzen’s behalf, affidavits say.

Wheatley, arrest affidavits say, conspired with Cruzen to make offers of $5,000 cash and a new mattress for the victim to drop charges in a criminal case against Cruzen.

“If he gave you 5 grand would that do the trick?” Wheatley said, according to arrest affidavits. Wheatley said he was acting on behalf of Cruzen.

Wheatley, who was released on bond, is set for arraignment June 23 in Scott County Court. Cruzen, held on a total $16,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on July 7.

We do not know details of the trial in which Cruzen and the victim were involved. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will continue to follow the case.