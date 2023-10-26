On Thursday, three charges of sex-offender registration violation – second or subsequent offense were dismissed against 51-year-old Henry Dinkins court records show.

Earlier Dinkins, of Davenport, was sentenced to two life sentences in the kidnapping and death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in 2020.

Henry Dinkins (OurQuadCities.com)

In documents filed Wednesday, Assistant County Attorney Steve Berger moved that the court dismiss the charges “in the interest of justice. Defendant already (is) serving two life sentences,” the motion to dismiss says.

District Court Judge Mark Smith granted the motion on Thursday.

History of the charges

On July 10, 2020, the Davenport Police Department executed a search warrant at Dinkins’ apartment on the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in connection with Breasia’s disappearance.

Court records say Dinkins is a convicted sex offender and failed to comply with the sex-offender registry requirements. He failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five business days, according to court records.

“During the aforementioned search warrant detectives located (Dinkins’) identification card, clothing and other personal property within the apartment. During an interview with (Dinkins’) girlfriend she advised (he) has been living with her … for over 1 month,” court documents show.

A check with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Dinkins did not report the apartment as his residence per the registry requirements, according to court documents.

Breasia Terrell (contributed photo0

Breasia’s remains were found in March 2021 at a pond near DeWitt.

Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence. He has filed an appeal.