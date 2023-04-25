A 20-year-old Muscatine man was released on bond after police allege a crash injured a victim Monday afternoon.

Angel Anguiano faces a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, court records show.

Angel Anguiano (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the intersection of Brady Street and East 6th Street for an injury accident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police allege Anguiano was driving a white 2013 Infiniti recklessly while traveling north on Brady Street when he hit another car and also struck a building, police allege.

Officers conducted a consent search of the vehicle for the airbag-control module, which indicates Anguiano was traveling at 77 mph about two seconds before the impact, police allege in affidavits.

The module also indicated Anguiano was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 35 mph, affidavits show. “The area of the crash is a heavily traveled location with vehicles and pedestrians,” affidavits say.

According to affidavits, two witnesses saw the “driving behavior.”

A passenger in the car, affidavits show, had several broken ribs, needed staples for a laceration on the right side of her head and had a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) – that is, bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane – that required immediate treatment. “The victim received serious injuries as a result of the defendant’s reckless driving which caused the crash,” police allege in affidavits.

Anguiano is scheduled to appear Thursday in Scott County Court.