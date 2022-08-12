Police were on the scene of a crash that closed the intersection of Gaines and Locust Street for some time Friday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers investigate two severely damaged vehicles. The doors of a Kia SUV, which had a smashed windshield, remained open. Debris lay scattered in the street.

A crime-scene technician photographed evidence.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed. We will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

