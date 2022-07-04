The R. I. A, Federal Credit Union has posted a Facebook warning about a scam.

“We have received reports from local financial institutions of scammers posing as them in attempts to scam members. Scammers are using spoofing, a tactic where they call or text you via what looks like a trusted phone number,” the post says.

For example, you could receive a phone call or text from what appears to be R.I.A. FCU’s legitimate phone number, but it is actually masking a fraudulent number, the release says. “Scammers are claiming that they signed you up for Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay and are requesting a code that was sent to you via text,” the post says

R.I.A. FCU will never ask a member to withdraw funds or to give us access to your digital wallet, the post says.

“If you should receive a call or text from someone claiming to be us, please report it immediately,” the post says. “Contact us at 800-742-2848 with questions or to report any suspicious activity.”