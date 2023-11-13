A 30-year-old Davenport man was released on his own recognizance early Monday after police allege he struck a fire hydrant, a squad car and an Iowa State Patrol cruiser, court records show.

Jake Bakoylis faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief, eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; two charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; and second-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Jake Bakoylis (Scott County Jail)

At 12:45 a.m. Monday, police say, Bakoylis was driving a Nissan Maxima with a noisy muffler. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Middle Road and Pineacre Avenue, where an officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

Bakoylis took off from the traffic stop, and a chase began. Police followed the car as it traveled west on Middle Road, “exceeding speeds of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone” with police emergency lights and audible sirens activated, police say in affidavits.

Bakoylis turned north onto Pineacre Avenue and hit the fire hydrant at East 18th Street and Pineacre Avenue, causing damage to the fire hydrant. The Nissan sustained damage to its front end, police say in affidavits.

When an officer tried to block in the Nissan, Bakoylis put the car in reverse, slamming into the squad car and causing more than $3,000 damage, police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits show Bettendorf Police continued to pursue the Nissan as it worked its way south onto East River Drive, and successfully used stop sticks on the car near 6th Street and River Drive.

Iowa State Patrol assisted with the pursuit as it approached the Interstate 74 on-ramp toward Illinois. Bakoylis accelerated the Nissan, ramming into the rear of the Iowa State Patrol car, “intentionally damaging the squad and potentially injuring the occupant,” police allege in affidavits.

The Nissan then became disabled and Bakoylis was taken into custody.

Bakoylis admitted to having marijuana in the car, and a probable-cause search was conducted. Officers allege they found two bags of marijuana (6.79 grams total package weight and 4.60 grams total package weight,) multiple baggies of methamphetamine (0.87 grams, 0.19 grams, and 2.07 grams), a scale, needles, pipes and baggies for packaging.

Bakoylis has prior convictions for eluding and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.