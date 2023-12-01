A 20-year-old Davenport man was released on bond after police allege he led a high-speed chase and rammed into a squad car, court records show.

Zavaan Mueller faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding – speeding over 25 mph over the limit, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense and driving while his license was suspended, according to court records.

Zavaan Mueller (Scott County Jail)

At about 1:35 a.m. Friday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a light-blue Dodge Charger with no tail lights illuminated or a rear license plate leaving the BP gas station at Locust Street and Bridge Avenue, the trooper alleges in affidavits.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop in his fully marked ISP cruiser at the intersection of

Locust Street and Adams Street. The driver began to “aggressively accelerate” southbound on Adams and began to actively attempt to elude the officer, the trooper says in arrest affidavits.

The trooper activated his emergency siren and gave chase continuing southbound on Eastern from Adams, the trooper writes in arrest affidavits.

The Charger increased its speeds in excess of 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone as he failed to stop at the stop sign for the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard while another vehicle was lawfully stopped, police allege in affidavits.

“During the pursuit I witnessed multiple traffic infractions including but not limited to speeding in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit, fail to obey traffic control devices, unsafe turns, careless driving, unsafe approach to stationary vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain control,” the state trooper alleges in arrest affidavits.

The pursuit circled the area around the Village of East Davenport at one point,with a high speed in excess of 75 mph while on 12th Street, the officer alleges in affidavits, adding that Mueller purposefully drove into oncoming lanes toward fully marked Davenport Police squad cars. Davenport Police were in the area assisting with clearing intersections and attempting to deploy stop sticks but were unsuccessful, affidavits show.

The pursuit ended when Mueller began driving toward a state trooper and another officer near the intersection of Oneida and 10th Street, where officers used a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) to try to avoid a collision. During the PIT, Mueller continued to accelerate northbound, striking a Davenport squad car, causing in excess of $5,000 worth of damage, police allege in affidavits.

“I then used my cruiser to pin the driver’s door shut and a felony stop ensued,” the trooper writes in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege Mueller began to kick his own window “in an attempt to try and flee on foot. He then jumped to the passenger’s side and exited the vehicle fleeing on foot. A chase ensued and Mueller failed to stop or follow commands, keeping his hands out of sign.”

The trooper deployed his Taser as Mueller was attempting to scale a fence, affidavits show. He was then taken into custody, checked by EMS and transported to Scott County Jail by Davenport Officers.

A search of the car was conducted because of a strong odor of marijuana and a bag of marijuana was located in the driver’s side pocket of the front door.

Mueller is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 8 in Scott County Court.