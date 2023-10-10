A 19-year-old Davenport man was sentenced Friday to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2022 shooting, court records show.

Cazmier Shaw had pleaded guilty to two charges after a shooting at a Kwik Star, according to court records.

Cazmier Shaw (photo: Scott County Jail)

The incident

At 1:37 a.m. July 21, 2022, Davenport Police Department responded to Kwik Star, 2850 W. Locust St., for a report of a shooting with a victim. Responding officers located a 17-year-old boy inside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

A Davenport Police Officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until the scene was secured for responding medical personnel. The boy was transported by Medic EMS to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Shaw, Davenport Police allege, illegally possessed, and concealed a semi-automatic gun inside the store and “did with malice aforethought draw and fire his weapon multiple times at two intended targets, who were amongst three employees and an uninvolved store patron,” an arrest affidavit shows.

“This act of violence placed everyone near the registers at an extreme risk of serious bodily injury or death,” police allege in affidavits.

Officers located Shaw and recovered the gun shortly after the shooting, officers said.

The sentencing

Shaw pleaded guilty to a charge of willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years in prison, Scott County Court records show.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure or provoke fear, and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years, with a three-year mandatory minimum, according to court records.

Court records say the sentences will run consecutively, or one after another.