Police have identified and charged a Davenport man on four charges because of a deadly crash December 23.

Justin Clemons, 45, has been charged with homicide or serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain control, speeding and first offense OWI. Police say 25-year-old Caleb Hardy was walking on the shoulder of Waverly Rd. when Clemons’ car was going the other way and hit and eventually killed him. Records showed Clemons’ blood alcohol level was .253.

Justin Clemons (Scott County Jail)

Clemons is being held in the Scott County Jail, and the case is still under investigation.