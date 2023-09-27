A Davenport man was convicted for producing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

A federal jury convicted David Woods, 51. According to public court documents and evidence presented at trial, Woods sexually abused two minor victims and produced recordings and images of the victims, which he sent to others.

David Woods (Scott County Jail)

Jason Heider, 47, of Moline, was also charged. In July 2022, Heider pled guilty to production and receipt of child pornography and admitted to his involvement in the abuse and production of the child pornography.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

