A federal jury convicted a Davenport man on Wednesday after a two-day trial on drug charges stemming from a fentanyl overdose of an 18-month-old child.

According to court documents, a news release and evidence presented at trial, in 2021 Davenport Police Department investigated an influx of pressed fentanyl pills into the area that resulted in numerous overdoses.

On Oct. 30, 2021, emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence on 4th Street in Davenport for a child ingesting pills. When first responders arrived, they found the child unresponsive, with shallow breathing. The child eventually stopped breathing, according to the release.

First responders performed CPR on the child and administered Narcan. The child was revived and transported to Genesis Medical Center. While at Genesis, the child required additional doses of Narcan, and was eventually transferred to the University of Iowa pediatric intensive care unit for further care. Toxicology testing revealed fentanyl in the child’s system, the release says.

According to the release, during the investigation of the child’s overdose, officers learned that Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23, had been distributing fentanyl. The fentanyl had been pressed into pills resembling prescription Percocet pills—blue pills stamped with “M30”—which the child had ingested and had caused the overdose.

Kathan Wiley (Scott County Jail)

Officers located evidence that Wiley, along with other people, had been obtaining and distributing the fake Percocet pills in the Quad Cities area.

According to Scott County Court documents, Wiley earlier told a Davenport Officer about another person he knew as Jordan in the residence.

“Wiley stated Jordan brought a bag of pills over to the residence and left it in there when he left.” These pills were blue in color and had M30 stamped on them, and were left on a table in the residence, court documents show.

Wiley said he called Jordan to tell him this, and while doing so, he noticed the child was “eating something, which turned out to be the pills”

“Wiley stated he attempted to make (the) child throw up, and in doing so, pieces of the blue pills were located in the vomit.”

Wiley was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, along with co-conspirators Linder Kai Divos (a.k.a. Lindo), Jordan Thomas Hopper, Austen Michael Thomas (a.k.a. Waynski, a.k.a. Mitch), and Marshall Matthew James Carver, the release shows.

Court records show that on April 5, 2023, the jury found Wiley guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to the overdose of the child on Oct. 30, 2021.

Wiley faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years with a maximum of life in prison for the charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Wiley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge. There is no parole in the federal system, the release says.

Wiley’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023. The other charged co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing, according to the release.

The release says Linder Kai Divos pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Feb. 21, 2023, Divos was sentenced to 14 ½ years in federal prison.

Jordan Thomas Hopper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to an April 2021 overdose that occurred in Bettendorf, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, relating to a June 2021 overdose that occurred in Davenport. Hopper faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years with a maximum of life in prison for each of the overdose charges, and a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years with a maximum of 40 years in prison for the conspiracy charge. Hopper’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2023, according to the release.

The release shows that Austen Michael Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. Thomas faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years with a maximum of 40 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the firearm charge. Thomas’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Marshall Matthew James Carver pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to an April 2021 overdose in Bettendorf, the release says. Carver faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years with a maximum of life in prison for the distribution resulting in serious bodily injury charge, and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge. Carver’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated this case.