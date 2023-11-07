A 44-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he had images of child pornography, arrest affidavits show.

Douglas Button II, who was arrested on a warrant, faces 22 charges of purchase/possession depiction of a minor in a sex act – first offense, court records say. Two of the charges are felonies, and the rest are aggravated misdemeanors, court records show.

Douglas Button II (Scott County Jail)

On July 18, detectives with the Davenport Police Department received four CyberTip reports from the NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) regarding child pornography/child sex abuse material. The charges stem from this investigation.

The reporting electronic service provider (ESP) was Synchronoss Technologies, the cloud-based storage provider for Verizon Wireless. The reported account belongs to Button. “Review of the defendant’s account yielded 67 image files and 2 video files depicting prepubescent and pubescent minors … in various states of full and partial nudity,” according to arrest affidavits. The date range for these files was from Feb. 27, 2021-May 3, 2023, affidavits show.

On Oct. 19, three additional CyberTip reports were received about the same Synchronoss account belonging to Button, police allege in affidavits. The reported images were logged with 2023 dates of Aug. 11, Aug. 28, and Sept. 11, affidavits say. Three additional images depicting children, all in states of partial nudity, were located within Button’s account with a date of Oct. 19, affidavits say.

According to arrest affidavits, Button’s Google cloud account was found to contain 10 image files and two video files of child pornography, which had also been observed in the defendant’s Synchronoss account. Captured IP data from the defendant’s Google account from seven different dates associated with located CP/CSAM (child pornography/child sexual assault material) all returned to a Mediacom account in Button’s name to his Davenport address, police allege in affidavits.

Button, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.