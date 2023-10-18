A 23-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege he crashed into a gate at Green Thumbers on Brady Street and also hit a fire hydrant, court records say.

Preston Estes faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of OWI-first offense, court records show.

Preston Estes (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to Green Thumbers, 3030 Brady St., for a report of a truck swerving all over the roadway and then crashing into the gate, according to arrest affidavits.

The Green Thumbers (Linda Cook)

Preston Estes was found near a white 2000 Chevy Silverado. Police allege he is the registered vehicle owner and admitted to driving it. Estes, police allege, “had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. This odor became stronger as he spoke.”

Police allege Estes admitted to drinking alcohol, and “made several utterance that he knew he messed up.”

During the investigation, Estes was found to have been driving north on Brady Street, failed to maintain control of the vehicle, left the roadway striking a fire hydrant, came back into the roadway, and left the roadway, striking a gated area at Green Thumbers.

Damage was more than $1,500 but less than $10,000 to the property, affidavits show.

Estes was being held Wednesday on $6,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 27 in Scott County Court.