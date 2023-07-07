A 39-year-old Davenport man – one of two who faced felony charges after police allege they stole go-kart motors from a family amusement park – was sentenced to probation Thursday in Scott County Court.

Jerry Gross Jr. (L) and Adam Kalmes (photos from Scott County Jail inmates listing.)

Adam Kalmes, who appeared in Scott County Court with his attorney, earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in connection with the case. On Thursday, Judge Henry Latham gave him three years of probation.

During the sentencing hearing, Kalmes read a statement apologizing to Michael’s Fun World. He said he got caught up in trying to make bond for his girlfriend.

He said he was embarrassed and told the judge he would appreciate getting probation.

Latham also ordered him to maintain employment, obtain a substance-abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

The incident in 2022

Shortly before 5 a.m. June 24, 2022, Davenport Police responded to a burglary complaint at Michael’s Fun World, 354 W. 76th St., Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Kalmes and 50-year-old Jerry Gross arrived at the family amusement park outside of business hours and entered the semi-trailers used for storing items outside, police allege in arrest affidavits. An eyewitness saw them, and they were recorded on the owners’ video surveillance camera as they loaded several items from inside and around the trailers into their vehicle and then left the scene just prior to police arriving, affidavits say.

Go karts at Michael’s Fun World (photo by Linda Cook.)

The men were stopped near the scene of the incident, police allege. Their vehicle contained 11 go-kart motors and a set of red rope-lights that belong to the business. The value of the stolen items is estimated at more than $750 but less than $1,500, affidavits say.

Upon a consent search, officers allege they found a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine in Gross’s pants pocket. The total package weight was 3.1 grams and unpackaged weight was 1.40 grams, arrest affidavits say.

In November 2022, Gross pleaded guilty to third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance – second offense and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show. He, too, was ordered to obtain a substance-abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

About Michael’s Fun World

