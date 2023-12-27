A 52-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he got into a fight at a holiday party in Dubuque County, struck parked vehicles and a fire hydrant, and damaged yards by “doing donuts” in them.

Duc Van Nguyen faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief; and serious-misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

Duc Van Nguyen (Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office)

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Asbury Police responded to the 14000 block of Starr Pass for a 911 hang-up, arrest affidavits say.

The initial call said someone was “run over” and the suspect car was a white SUV, possibly a Lexus, and was leaving the scene.

Responding officers found a white SUV leaving the area, dirty with grass, mud, with “substantial body damage and red paint transfer down the passenger side,” police allege in affidavits.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Duc Van Nguyen of Davenport.

At the Starr Pass address, deputies saw large circles in the front yard “consistent with a

vehicle doing donuts in the yard,” affidavits show. They also saw tracks in a neighboring yard, arrest affidavits show.

The homeowner said that while Nguyen was at a holiday party, he got into a fight in the basement and “took a billiards cue and held it lengthwise across the neck of (another person) causing injury,” according to law enforcement in arrest affidavits. Nguyen was asked to leave.

“Once outside, Nguyen got into his vehicle and began recklessly doing donuts in the front yard causing approximately $1,500 in damage,” law enforcement alleges in affidavits. “This disturbance caused the guests to exit the residence.”

Nguyen also struck a parked vehicle and caused about $2,500 in damage, law enforcement alleges in affidavits.

The homeowner returned to his home and secured the front door, then Nguyen approached the front door and kicked it in, causing damage to the lock, door, and trim. “Once inside, (Nguyen) was confronted by the other guests and retreated out of the residence,” affidavits show.

Nguyen again got back in his car and, while trying to leave, struck another vehicle parked in the driveway, causing about $3,500 in damage to the parked car, officers say in affidavits.

Officers allege Nguyen then drove onto neighboring property, which sustained about $1,500 in damage. “(Nguyen) then struck a fire hydrant owned by the City of Asbury, causing an estimated $8,000 in damage,” officers allege in affidavits.

