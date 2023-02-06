A 40-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after lab results from a 2022 arrest show he had packaged meth, cocaine and Fentanyl on his person.

Anthony Sullivan faces three controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show.

Anthony Sullivan (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

The incident in 2022

About 3:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, the Iowa State Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a green 1979 Chevrolet Impala in the area of Interstate 74 westbound at Spruce Hills. The Impala’s speed was checked at 67 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The vehicle also failed to display registration, officers allege in affidavits.

The car had been stolen out of Waterloo, Iowa, officers discovered, after dispatch confirmed it with Black Hawk County. The car is valued at $2,825, affidavits say.

There was an odor of raw marijuana emanating from the car. A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted. A co-defendant indicated Sullivan had concealed narcotics on his person. A search of Sullivan revealed a bulge near his rear end, police allege in affidavits.

Sullivan “tensed up and pulled away from officers,” police allege in affidavits. Once at the Scott County Jail, Sullivan and jail staff attempted to remove the suspected narcotics from Sullivan’s body. Sullivan “acted as though he was unable to get the baggie out” and when jail staff turned away he hurried and flushed it down the toilet. A struggle ensued between jail staff and Sullivan, according to affidavits.

Lab report: Meth, cocaine and Fentanyl

On Jan. 25, 2023, Iowa State Patrol received a report from the DCI lab.

Inside the large bag recovered from Sullivan were numerous smaller bags containing narcotics, lab results show. Sullivan a total of 25.65 grams of methamphetamine/amphetamine which was broken down into multiple individual baggies (2.58 grams, 5.04 grams, 2.71 grams, 1.58 grams, 0.79 grams, 1.83 grams, 5.22 grams and 5.90 grams). The bag with 5.90 grams consisted of 16 tablets and eight partial tablets, police allege in affidavits.

Sullivan also had a total of 3.63 grams of cocaine which had been broken down into multiple individual bags (1.83 grams, 0.67 grams, 0.36 grams, 0.42 grams and 0.35 grams). The packaging is consistent with the sale of cocaine, police allege in affidavits.

Additionally, Sullivan had a total of 11.05 grams of Fentanyl, which had been broken down into multiple individual bags (5.04 grams, 0.79 grams and 5.22 grams). Many of the individual bags contained a mixture of substances, the lab report alleges.

The packaging and weight of the substances is consistent with the sale of narcotics, police say in affidavits, and no drug tax stamps were affixed.

Sullivan, who was booked into Scott County Jail early Monday, is being held on a total $55,000 bond.