A 25-year-old Davenport man was released on bond after police allege he had 7.2 pounds of marijuana in a home where a 3-year-old child lives.

Elijah Gay faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and a controlled-substance violation, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records show.

Elijah Gay (Scott County Jail)

At 10:45 a.m. Monday, Gay was detained in the 4400 block of Locust Street in connection with a drug-search warrant for his person, vehicle and residence, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege in affidavits that Gay admitted he had two pounds of marijuana in his basement. Also residing at his residence were his girlfriend and 3-year old child.

Officers found 7.2 pounds of marijuana in the basement for which Gay “failed to purchase a drug tax stamp through the Iowa Department of Revenue,” officers allege in affidavits.

“In the main area was (Gay’s) girlfriend and 3-year old. Also in the living room were various pipes to smoke marijuana and marijuana blunts in the ashtray,” police allege in affidavits.

Gay is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.