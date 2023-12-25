A 37-year-old Davenport man was in Scott County Jail on Monday after police allege he knocked a victim’s teeth out during an assault.

Bradley Widener faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records show.

Bradley Widener (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of North Brady Street for a report of an assault that happened just north of the intersection of East 2nd Street and North Perry Street.

Police allege in affidavits that Widener “did knowingly and willingly assault the victim after a verbal argument. The victim was walking away from (Widener) and did not see (Widener) attack him,” affidavits say.

In affidavits, police allege Widener hit the victim in the face with a closed fist and knocked him to the ground. “The victim advised this knocked him unconscious for about a second,” affidavits show.

Police allege the victim was knocked down to his hands and knees, and Widener “continued to assault him with his fists and kicked him in the face as well.” This caused several lacerations to the soft tissue around the victim’s eyes, nose, and lips. “The victim advised his teeth were knocked out during the assault,” police allege in affidavits.

After Widener stopped assaulting him, “the victim sat on a park bench. A witness advised officers Widener continued to yell and scream, cursing at the victim and saying he “got blood on” Widener, police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits show the victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

Widener is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $6,000 bond, court records show.