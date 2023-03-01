A Davenport man was sentenced for child pornography charges.

According to court records, an investigation of Adam Conn, 40, began when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip that images and videos of child pornography were downloaded Conn’s Google accounts. The accounts had over 1,100 images of categorized and organized child pornography. When law enforcement arrested Conn, he had electronic devices that contained several hundred more images of child pornography. Prior to the investigation, a minor reported that Conn had sexually abused her. The government submitted evidence of the sexual abuse at sentencing, which was found to be credible.

Conn was sentenced February 27 to 210 months in prison for receiving child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children. Conn’s sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence he is currently serving in the Iowa Department of Corrections. Following his prison term, Conn will serve ten years of supervised release and pay $24,000 of restitution.

