A Davenport man, Monterious Deshawn Bullock, age, 22, was sentenced on April 21, 2022, to 90 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bullock was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay a $300 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, this investigation began when law enforcement executed two search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns-one with an extended magazine-multiple rounds of ammunition, and bags of marijuana. In a post-Miranda interview, Bullock admitted ownership to the items located in the residence.

On Nov. 10, 2021, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.