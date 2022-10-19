A Davenport man will serve in federal prison for a firearm charge.

Davante Shamod Howard, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 46 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. In September 2021, Howard had a federal warrant for a supervised release violation, and law enforcement arrested Howard at a Davenport residence. Prior to his arrest, Howard had used a straw purchaser to acquire an extended rifle magazine. During a search, law enforcement located the extended magazine, an AR-15 and a ghost Glock firearm. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Howard’s Snapchat account, which showed photos and videos of Howard with the rifle. In one video, Howard threatened to shoot people. Howard pleaded guilty on April 18, 2022.

Davante Shamod Howard (photo: Scott County Jail)

Howard’s sentence will be served consecutively to a 14-month sentence imposed upon the revocation of his supervised release in a previous federal firearms case. Following his imprisonment, Howard was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.