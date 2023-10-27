A 20-year-old man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Davenport gunfire incident.

Terry Miller Jr., who appeared Friday in Scott County Court with his attorney, pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to, these charges:

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon – a prison term not to exceed five years.

Willful injury causing bodily injury – a prison term not to exceed five years.

Felon in possession of a firearm – a prison term not to exceed five years.

He will serve the first two sentences consecutively, or one right after the other. He will serve the third sentence concurrently, or at the same time, as the other sentences, said Judge John Telleen.

“Mr. Miller has a strong support system as evidenced by his family and friends who are here today,” said his attorney, who pointed out that Miller has a young child. He added that Miller has no substance-abuse problems. His attorney recommended a sentence of supervised probation, that Miller obtain a high-school equivalency credential and that he maintain employment.

Miller apologized, and said he would like to take responsibility for his actions.

Judge Telleen said one factor involved in the sentencing is protecting the interest of the public. “You do have a lengthy criminal history involving violence,” the judge told Miller, adding that Miller is a danger to society. “I think incarceration is appropriate,” Telleen said. “We simply cannot have the situation where people are shooting other people.”

Several people in the courtroom cried when Telleen said two sentences will be served consecutively.

“The Court makes no recommendation on when the defendant shall be released on parole, leaving that decision to the discretion of the Iowa Department of Corrections and/or the Board of Parole,” the sentencing order says.

The incident on Sept. 18, 2022

Affidavits say that shortly after 4 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire and a victim in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. Dispatchers told officers the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers found multiple casings at the scene. Police say Miller was in a residence in the area.

“The victim had a gunshot wound which was in her upper back to mid back (serious injury,)” affidavits show. The victim said she got into an argument with Miller’s family members, according to affidavits. She said she saw Miller with a handgun and saw him rack the firearm, police allege in affidavits.

“The victim advised when they observed this they began to flee the area on foot. The victim stated the defendant shot at her multiple times as she was running away,” police say in affidavits.