A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 19 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

David Terrell Parrow, age 47, was sentenced on March 8 to 235 months in federal prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at sentencing, Parrow sold a pound of methamphetamine on two separate occasions to a confidential informant. In January 2022, the Davenport Police Department served a search warrant on Parrow’s residence and recovered marijuana and cocaine base. Following his prison term, Parrow will serve five years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.