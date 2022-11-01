A Davenport man was sentenced to a prison term of over 21 years for child pornography charges.

George Winston Taylor, 65, was sentenced October 26 to 260 months in prison for receiving child pornography. Taylor was ordered to pay $48,000 in restitution. Following his imprisonment, Taylor was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Taylor was identified by law enforcement through a cyber tip from a social media platform that an image containing child pornography had been uploaded. The email associated with the tip was registered to Taylor. Officers executed a search warrant on Taylor’s residence, and multiple electronic devices were seized. Forensic examination of the devices revealed approximately 3,000 images and over 400 videos containing child pornography. Previously, Taylor was convicted of possession of child pornography in the Central District of Illinois in 1998.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s ‘Project Safe Childhood’ initiative, a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused should call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.