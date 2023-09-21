A Davenport man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison related to his involvement in a 2022 shooting.
According to public court documents and evidence presented at trial, Leonard Fisher, 32,
fired six shots in the area of 13th and Washington Streets during the early morning hours of January 29, 2022. Fisher fired six rounds from a stolen firearm after an incident inside the Thunderguard Club. At the time of this offense, Fisher was on a furlough from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, from a prior prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm, related to a prior shots fired incident. A federal jury convicted Fisher in January 2023. In the current case, Fisher was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a release:
The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa