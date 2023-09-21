A Davenport man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison related to his involvement in a 2022 shooting.

According to public court documents and evidence presented at trial, Leonard Fisher, 32,

fired six shots in the area of 13th and Washington Streets during the early morning hours of January 29, 2022. Fisher fired six rounds from a stolen firearm after an incident inside the Thunderguard Club. At the time of this offense, Fisher was on a furlough from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, from a prior prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm, related to a prior shots fired incident. A federal jury convicted Fisher in January 2023. In the current case, Fisher was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Leonard Fisher (photo: Scott County Jail)

