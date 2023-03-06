A 25-year-old Davenport man was sentenced on Feb. 28 to 106 months – a little less than nine years – in prison for possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa, the investigation into Darron Javon Mayo began when law enforcement found a car with multiple guns in it while clearing a parking lot before a Lil Durk concert in Moline.

Darron Mayo (photo from Scott County Jail records.)

Law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage and recognized Mayo as one of the people associated with the car. One of the pistols had Mayo’s fingerprint on it, the release says.

A search warrant was then executed on Mayo’s residence in Davenport. During the search of Mayo’s residence, law enforcement found cocaine, Clonazolam, which is more than twice as strong as Xanax (alprazolam) and is sold illegally as a “designer drug,” the release shows.

According to the release, officers also located a loaded gun. As part of his plea, Mayo admitted to possessing the marijuana with the intent to distribute it in the Quad Cities area. Furthermore, he said he had the gun “in furtherance of distributing and protecting his marijuana.”

Mayo was convicted of a felony in Illinois and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms. He was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term, the release says.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.