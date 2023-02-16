A 34-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Thursday after police allege he injured a robbery victim with a machete before the suspect took his wallet and car.

Leonard Bohannon faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records show.

Leonard Bohannon (photo: Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the 400 block of West 11th Street, an arrest affidavit says.

Bohannon allegedly arrived at a victim’s residence with the intent to commit a theft, and produced a black BB gun “with the intent to invoke fear from the victim,” affidavits say.

The victim tried to grab a machete in an attempt to defend himself, but Bohannon was able to take the machete from the victim.

“The victim was then cut with the machete, causing serious bodily injury to the victim’s hand requiring medical intervention,” affidavits say. Police allege Bohannon then took the victim’s wallet and keys to a 2005 Ford 500.

Bohannon “was captured on 02/15/2023 while operating the stolen motor vehicle, and the BB gun was recovered inside of the vehicle,” police allege in the affidavit.

Bohannon is being held on a total cash-only bond of $42,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 24 in Scott County Court.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony, which, upon conviction, carries a sentence up to 25 years in prison.