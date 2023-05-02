A 39-year-old Davenport man was in custody Tuesday after police allege that, while he was in possession of about 250 doses of methamphetamine, he led a high-speed chase that ended in someone’s yard.

Gabriel Hoyt faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense; a felony charge of controlled substance violation; and a felony charge of failure to affix a drug stamp; court records show.

Gabriel Hoyt (Scott County Jail)

About 1:15 a.m. Monday, a truck was observed making an improper turn when turning west onto Grant Street from 17th Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the GMC Sierra at 16th Street and Grant Street. When police approached the truck, Hoyt, who was driving, drove off. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, police say in arrest affidavits.

Hoyt continued to Interstate 74 west, where he proceeded north. The truck then exited I-74 west at Middle Road and drove off the exit ramp through the red light and back onto I-74 west. The truck’s speed was estimated at more than 85 mph in a 55 mph zone when continuing northbound on I-74 west over Spruce Hills Drive. The truck later exited I-74 west. at 53rd Street and continued west on 53rd Street into Davenport, police allege in affidavits.

Police allege that, as the truck continued west onto 53rd Street, it drove into the wrong lane of travel in a construction zone between 53rd Street/Jersey Ridge and 53rd Street/Eastern Avenue. As the vehicle continued west through Eastern Avenue, it drove though the red light while in the wrong lane of travel while two occupied vehicles were stopped at the red light.

“The defendant showed a willful disregard for others’ safety. Davenport PD Officers were able to successfully stop stick the involved vehicle just east of 53rd Street and Brady. The vehicle was observed continuing west on 53rd Street driving on just the rims,” police allege in affidavits.

Between Northwest Boulevard and Division Street, the truck was observed going west in the eastbound lanes, police allege. The vehicle then turned south on Pine Street from West 53rd Street. When doing so it turned from the east bound (south-most) lane, almost striking an occupied vehicle that was stopped at the red light.

Police allege the truck, which had no headlights activated at this time, continued south on Pine Street and began to kick up debris in the roadway while driving on the rims. The truck drove through 49th and Pine.and didn’t stop for a stop sign, and continued south on Pine Street through West 46th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign.

Hoyt then began to fail to maintain control while going south on Pine Street, police allege in affidavits. The truck turned as it lost control and drove up onto the yard in the 4400 block of Pine Street. It bounced through the front yard and did a 180-degree spin. The truck hit a wooden mailbox in the front yard of and drove into the driveway/yard.

Police say Hoyt got out of the truck, and as he got out, he showed poor balance and almost fell. Officers in fully marked police uniforms chased Hoyt on foot and yelled “Get on the ground” several times, police say in affidavits.

Police say Hoyt ran through a nearby yard, then was taken into custody.

A digital scale, which later tested positive for methamphetamine residue, was found on the ground outside of the driver door of the truck, according to affidavits.

A search warrant was obtained for the truck. Police allege Hoyt was in possession of about 250 doses of methamphetamine, none of which had a drug tax stamp.

Hoyt, who was being held Tuesday on a $35,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 11 in Scott County Court.